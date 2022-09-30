Chiefs of CIS special services wish to step up information exchanges — SVR chief

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. The chiefs of CIS special services believe it is necessary to step up cooperation in exchanging intelligence information, the chief of Russia’s foreign intelligence service SVR, Sergey Naryshkin, said on Friday.

"The heads of the CIS countries’ special services recognize the need for strengthening cooperation and interaction in various areas, primarily in the field of the exchange of intelligence information and the prevention of the whole range of external threats to our states," he said.

Naryshkin noted that "it is also necessary to deepen the assistance to the scientific, technical, industrial and defense potential" of the countries concerned.

"I believe that these and other provisions will be put on record in the memorandum to be adopted at the end of our meeting," he concluded.