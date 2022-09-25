Russian forces intercept 8 Ukrainian kamikaze drones over Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces prevented attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to strike at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) with eight kamikaze drones, official representative of the Russian Ministry of Defense, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov announced on Sunday.

"Attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to strike at the territory of the [Zaporozhye] NPP with eight kamikaze drones were prevented. All Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down outside the territory of the nuclear plant," he said.

Konashenkov also clarified that the radiation situation at the Zaporozhye NPP is normal.

At the same time, Russian artillery thwarted attempts of the offensive of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the direction of Maryinka in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). "Precise fire strikes by Russian artillery thwarted attempts of the offensive by the 79th Air Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the direction of the settlement of Marinka in the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy's losses reached over 50 militants," Konashenkov said.