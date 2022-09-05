One Syria soldier wounded in mortar shelling by terrorists — Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, September 5. /TASS/. One Syrian serviceman was wounded as a result of mortar shelling by terrorists at government forces near the settlement of Seraqib, Oleg Yegorov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Monday.

"As a result of mortar shelling staged by terrorists from the settlement of Neirab at the positions of government forces near the settlement of Seraqib, one Syrian soldier was wounded," he said.

According to Yegorov, one shelling attack from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) was reported in the Idlib de-escalation zone during the day.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.