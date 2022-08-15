Russian, Donbass fighters honorably perform their duties during special operation — Putin

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15. /TASS/. Russian servicemen and Donbass fighters are honorably fulfilling their duties during the special military operation, fighting for Russia and peace in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR), Russian President Vladimir Putin said, speaking on Monday at the opening of the Army-2022 Forum in Patriot Park.

"Today, during the special military operation, our soldiers together with Donbass fighters honorably perform their duties, fight for Russia, for a peaceful life in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, strictly perform all the assigned tasks, step by step liberating the Donbass land," Putin pointed out.

He separately thanked domestic arms manufacturers for their work for the benefit of the country. "I want to thank once again Russian arms manufacturers for equipping the army and navy with modern weapons, which today work for the victory, for the technological and industrial development of the whole country, all of Russia," Putin stressed.

The President recalled that this year about 1,500 domestic organizations of the defense industry complex will present more than 28,000 modern models of military and dual-purpose products on the Forum. "The capabilities of Russian weapons and equipment will be demonstrated here in the Moscow Region, at the Kubinka and Alabino sites, as well as at training grounds of all military districts and the Northern Fleet," he added.