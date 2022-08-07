One Armenian soldier wounded in ceasefire violation in Karabakh — Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. One Armenian soldier wounded in Nagorno-Karabakh as a result of ceasefire violation by the Azerbaijani army, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.

"One ceasefire violation by Azerbaijani troops was reported during the day in the zone of responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent near the village of Sotk. As a result, one Armenian serviceman was wounded," it said.

According to the ministry, the incident was settled by the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in cooperation with representatives of the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides. No violation of the contact line was reported.