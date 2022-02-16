First Russian army motorcade crosses Crimean Bridge after completing drills in Crimea

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 16. /TASS/. The first motorcade of a logistic support unit has crossed the Crimean Bridge on the way back to its permanent base after drills in Crimea, the Southern Military District said in a statement on Wednesday.

"A motorcade of the Southern Military District’s logistic support unit has completed the first part of its march along the Tavrida highway, crossing the Crimean Bridge on the way to its permanent base after completing routine drills. The motorcade is being accompanied by the military traffic inspection department’s vehicles," the statement reads.

The service members, who completed their participation in the tactical drills at combined-arms training grounds in Crimea, departed for their permanent bases on Wednesday morning. They are traveling to the bases in motorcades and by special trains. Military equipment will be maintained and prepared for the next combat training upon arrival at military bases.

The tactical drills took place at 15 combined-arms training grounds. The exercises involved reinforced companies of battalion tactical groups.