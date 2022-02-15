Military attaches in Minsk invited to final stage of Russian-Belarusian exercises

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Foreign military attaches from embassies in Belarus will observe the final stage of the Union Resolve exercise at the Obuz-Lesnovsky proving ground, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov told journalists Tuesday.

"Foreign military attaches from embassies in the Republic of Belarus and reporters were invited to the practical performance as observers," he said.

According to Konashenkov, combat firing will take place at the Obuz-Lesnovsky proving ground on February 19. During the event, a marine brigade, together with Belarusian Armed Forces and with support of aviation, will practice defensive combat and maneuvering.

The Union Resolve 2022 military exercise takes place between February 10 and 20; the forces practice thwarting and repelling foreign aggression, countering terrorism and protection of Union State interests. Practical action takes place at Domanovsky, Gozhsky, Obuz-Lesnovsky, Brestsky and Osipovichsky proving grounds, as well as on Baranovichi, Luninets, Lida and Machulischi airbases.