Russia to inspect UK military unit January 18 under international treaty - report

MOSCOW, January 17. /TASS/. Russian inspectors will visit a UK military unit on January 18 under the Vienna Document 2011, an OSCE treaty on confidence and security building measures, Sergey Ryzhkov, head of the Russian National Nuclear Risk Reduction Center, told the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"A group of Russian inspectors plans to visit and assess a UK armed forces unit as part of the Vienna Document 2011," Ryzhkov was quoted as saying.

Such inspections are designed to verify information on troops, military equipment and deployment plans, he said. Russian inspectors will be briefed on the unit’s personnel and its main weapons and equipment, Ryzhkov said.