Over 1,000 artillery, motor rifle troops kick off drills in Siberia

YEKATERINBURG, January 12. /TASS/. About 1,000 artillery and motorized infantry troops of the Central Military District began drills at a training ground in the Kemerovo Region, the District’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"During the exercise that will last two days, the troops will practice conducting a march, deploying a field command and control system, ensuring interoperability of various formations and carrying out defensive operations. Overall, the drills involve about 1,000 personnel of motor rifle and artillery units and also about 60 items of military hardware," the press office said in a statement.

The practical stages of the drills will involve the teams of Orlan drones to control target destruction and adjust artillery fire and the teams of Grad multiple launch rocket systems and BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicles, the statement says.