US continues deployment of ABM system’s Pacific segment — Russian Defense Minister

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The deployment of the Pacific segment in the US global ABM system is underway, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"The deployment of the Pacific segment of the US global ABM system continues. The allied joint force command was established in Norfolk for operations and control of oceanic traffic lines in the North Atlantic and the Arctic," the Minister said.

The extended board meeting of the Russian Ministry of Defense was held on Tuesday with participation of President Vladimir Putin, where priorities for armed forces development were determined in particular.