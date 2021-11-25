Soyuz-2.1b rocket with military satellite blasted off from Plesetsk - defense ministry

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. A Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a military spacecraft was launched from the Plesetsk spaceport, the press service of the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday.

"At 04:09 a.m. Moscow time on Thursday, November 25, Russia’s aerospace forces successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket with a spacecraft in the Russian defense ministry’s interests from the ministry’s Plesetsk spaceport in the Arkhangelsk region," it said.

It was the 51st launch of a Soyuz-2 carrier rocket by the Russian aerospace forces. Test flights of Soyuz-2 rockets that replaced Soyuz-U carrier vehicles began from Plesetsk in 2004. As many as 435 Soyuz-U rockets were launched from Plesetsk from 1973 to 2012.