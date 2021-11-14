Middle East countries show interest in upgraded Pantsir-S1M system - official

DUBAI, November 14. /TASS/. Countries of the Middle East are interested in the Russian upgraded antiaircraft missile and gun system (AAMGS) Pantsir-S1M, Director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev told TASS at the Dubai Airshow 2021.

"In the first instance, [the interest is in] the AAMGS Pantsir-S1M, developed in particular to counter air threats in the form of small-size low-altitude unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV)," Shugaev said.

Russia offers a wide range of anti-drone equipment to potential foreign partners, the official said. "We currently also offer other integrated solutions for this matter to our partner. Russian manufacturers have relevant competencies, which were supported by good results during the operation in the Syrian Arab Republic," he added.