Military attaches from 18 countries observed Zapad-2021 exercise — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Russian and Belarusian forces demonstrated joint actions to military attaches from 18 foreign states at the Obuz-Lesnovsky proving ground during the Zapad-2021 military exercise, Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

"Representatives of the military-diplomatic corps observed the joint actions of the 1st Tank Army, Russian Airborne Troops, regional group of the Western Operational Command and Special Operations Forces of the Republic of Belarus," the Ministry said.

According to the statement, the action was observed by accredited representatives of 18 countries, seven of them being NATO member states, as well as by representatives of CSTO, SCO, CIS Executive Committee and CIS Defense Ministers Council Secretariat, and the delegation of the International Red Cross Committee.