Top Russian security official to discuss Afghanistan with post-Soviet bloc in Dushanbe

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev is going to visit Tajikistan on September 15, the government agency’s press service said on Tuesday.

"In Dushanbe, Nikolai Patrushev will take part in a joint meeting of foreign and defense ministers, and secretaries of the security councils of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)," the message says.

Plans are in store to discuss "the military-political situation in the regions of collective security, as well as the situation in Afghanistan" at the meeting, the press service concluded.