Over 22,000 people visit MAKS-2021 air show on fourth day of its work - administration

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, July 24. /TASS/. More than 22,000 people visited the MAKS-2021 International Aviation and Space Salon near Moscow on the fourth day of its work, the event’s administration told TASS on Friday.

"On the fourth day, MAKS-2021 was visited by 22,270 people," an administration official said.

In his words, the first day of the show gathered 6,970 visitors, the second - 16,570 and the third - 16,830.

Therefore, a total of 63,110 people have so far attended the show at the Gromov Flight Research Institute’s airfield near the Moscow region city of Zhukovsky.

The event’s administration expects a mass inflow of visitors over the weekend, but warns that access to the show will be possible only to those with QR codes or PCR tests confirming their negative coronavirus status.

MAKS 2021, one of the world’s top three air shows, is taking place in Zhukovsky in the Moscow Region on July 20-25.