Post-Soviet security bloc discusses plan of drills in Central Asian region

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. The member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) held large-scale talks in Tajikistan to discuss conducting a series of drills in the Central Asian collective security region, the press office of the CSTO Joint Staff reported on Thursday.

"In the course of staff negotiations, the sides examined and discussed the basic scenarios of the joint drills, the substance and the continuity of their stages, the preliminary structure of command centers and troops (forces), and also the main issues of comprehensive logistics support. The participants also surveyed the area of the drills. The contingents will drill basic practical measures at the Kharbmaidon training range in the Republic of Tajikistan," the press office said.

As part of the Echelon-2021 drills, the post-Soviet security bloc’s forces will practice logistics support in preparing for and conducting a joint operation, the statement says.

The Poisk-2021 (Search-2021) special drills will focus on organizing and conducting reconnaissance in the interests of the CSTO Collective Operational Response Forces, the press office said.

Within the framework of the Interaction-2021 exercise, the bloc’s Collective Operational Response Forces will carry out a joint operation to contain a border armed conflict in the Central Asian collective security region. The troops will conduct operations on mountainous and desert terrain, it said.

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, and Tajikistan.