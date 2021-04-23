US fighter jets escort two Russian Tu-142 anti-submarine warfare planes over Pacific

Russian fighter jet scrambled to escort US spy plane over Pacific Ocean

MOSCOW, April 23. /TASS/. US Navy F/A-18 fighter jets escorted two Russian Tu-142 anti-submarine warfare planes at some sections of a ten-hour flight over the Pacific Ocean, the press office of Russia’s Pacific Fleet reported on Friday.

On April 23, a pair of the Pacific Fleet’s long-range anti-submarine warfare aircraft performed a scheduled ten-hour flight over the Pacific, the press office said in a statement.

"At some sections of the flight, the Russian aircraft were escorted by the US Navy’s F-18 deck-based fighters," the statement says.