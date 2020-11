MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. Two Tupolev Tu-95MS strategic missile-carrying bombers of Russia’s Aerospace Force performed a scheduled flight over the neutral waters of the Sea of Japan and the north-western Pacific, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"The flight lasted over eight hours. At some sections of the route, the strategic missile-carrying bombers were escorted by Su-35S fighters of the Aerospace Force," the ministry said.