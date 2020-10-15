Ten armored personnel carriers arrive in Central African Republic from Russia

PRETORIA, October 15. /TASS/. The first batch of ten Russian armored personnel carriers BRDM-2 was airlifted to the capital of the Central African Republic Bangui on Thursday, a staffer of the Russian embassy in the CAR told TASS.

"The first batch of the vehicles has been delivered. Another ten are due to arrive on October 20," the embassy official said, adding that it was Russia’s gift.

The armored personnel carriers were delivered from Russia by an Antonov-124 Ruslan cargo plane. There was a parade at the airport reviewed by CAR President Faustine-Archange Touadera.

The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA) welcomed the arrival of Russian military equipment. It said in a statement that the supply of military vehicles would help enhance security ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections due on December 27.