Russia’s top brass places order with Amur Shipyard for Project 20380 missile corvettes

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry signed a contract with the Amur Shipyard on building Project 20380 corvettes, Deputy Defense Minister Alexei Krivoruchko announced on Tuesday.
The signing ceremony took place at the Army-2020 international military and technical forum.
In August, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu visited the Amur Shipyard.
Project 20380 ships developed by the Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau are designed to accomplish green-water escort and strike missions and patrol coastal waters. They are armed with universal artillery guns, surface-to-air missile/artillery systems, supersonic missiles and automatic artillery launchers. The Project 20380 corvettes can carry a Ka-27 helicopter.