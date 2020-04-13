S-400 teams repel enemy massive air strike in southern Russia drills

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The teams of S-400 ‘Triumf’ anti-aircraft missile systems from the Western Military District’s Air Force and Air Defense Army thwarted a notional enemy’s massive air strike at the Ashuluk practice range in the Astrakhan Region, the District’s press office reported on Monday.

The anti-aircraft gunners arrived for the drills from the Leningrad Region in Russia’s northwest, after performing a 2,000 km march, the press office said in a statement.

"At the Ashuluk practice range in the Astrakhan Region, the teams of an anti-aircraft missile regiment from the Leningrad air defense large unit of the Western Military District live-fired S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missiles against air targets," the statement reads.

"The combat teams of anti-aircraft missile battalions and the command post of the S-400 ‘Triumf’ system practiced repelling a massive missile air strike. During their combat duty, they detected and struck target missiles that simulated the notional enemy’s modern and future air attack weapons," the press office said.

Also, the anti-aircraft gunners passed technical, tactical, missile and firing tests during their live-fire exercise, the statement says.

Russia’s S-400 Triumf (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.