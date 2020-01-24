Artillery troops fire multiple launch rocket systems to strike enemy in Siberia drills

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. The personnel of the Central Military District’s artillery large unit stationed in the Kemerovo Region in southwestern Siberia destroyed a notional enemy force from concealed fire positions at maximum ranges during drills, the District’s press office reported on Friday.

The troops were assigned the task to perform a 100 km forced march to get to the designated area at the required time, assume, camouflage and fortify their fire positions, the press office said in a statement.

"During the march, the artillery troops practiced inter-operability with units upon a notional encounter with the enemy, its attacks from ambushes and also the personnel’s measures to overcome notionally contaminated terrain sections," the statement says.

In the area of their combat employment, the artillery troops fired 152mm Msta-B and 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled artillery guns and also Uragan multiple launch rocket systems, according to the statement.

The drills involved over 600 troops and about 50 items of military and special hardware, the press office specified.