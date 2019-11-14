S-400 teams hold air defense and anti-saboteur drills in Crimea

Under the drills’ scenario, the personnel of an S-400 ‘Triumf’ battalion practiced operations to change positions and redeploy to an alternate area while a Pantsyr-S anti-aircraft missile/gun system shielded the troops’ movement.

SEVASTOPOL, November 14. /TASS/. The teams of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems practiced measures to repel saboteurs’ attacks during drills in Crimea, the press office of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet reported on Thursday.

Turkey cannot give up Russia’s S-400 in favor of US Patriot systems — Erdogan

During the march, "notional saboteurs attacked the troops." "The defense unit dismounted while on the move and eliminated the enemy," the press office said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Pantsyr-S teams detected an air target: a low-flying drone, which could carry underslung bombs for destroying S-400 launchers. The Pantsyr-S locked on the target and notionally destroyed it, the statement says.

After performing their march, the S-400 battalion pesonnel also practiced detecting, locking on and tracking targets with their subsequent destruction by electronic launches.

"During the drills, the situation was as close as possible to a real combat environment through the active use of dummy munitions and means simulating explosive devices," the Fleet’s press office said.