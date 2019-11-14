S-400 teams hold air defense and anti-saboteur drills in Crimea

SEVASTOPOL, November 14. /TASS/. The teams of S-400 surface-to-air missile systems practiced measures to repel saboteurs’ attacks during drills in Crimea, the press office of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet reported on Thursday.
Under the drills’ scenario, the personnel of an S-400 ‘Triumf’ battalion practiced operations to change positions and redeploy to an alternate area while a Pantsyr-S anti-aircraft missile/gun system shielded the troops’ movement.
During the march, "notional saboteurs attacked the troops." "The defense unit dismounted while on the move and eliminated the enemy," the press office said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Pantsyr-S teams detected an air target: a low-flying drone, which could carry underslung bombs for destroying S-400 launchers. The Pantsyr-S locked on the target and notionally destroyed it, the statement says.
After performing their march, the S-400 battalion pesonnel also practiced detecting, locking on and tracking targets with their subsequent destruction by electronic launches.
"During the drills, the situation was as close as possible to a real combat environment through the active use of dummy munitions and means simulating explosive devices," the Fleet’s press office said.