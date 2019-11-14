Turkey cannot give up Russia’s S-400 in favor of US Patriot systems — Erdogan

MOSCOW, November 14. /TASS/. Ankara will not give up Russia’s S-400 missile defense systems even if it acquires US-made Patriot systems, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday on his return from Washington.

"We told the US that if they make us an offer for Patriot systems under suitable conditions, we will buy them. However, we find the [US] offer to completely abandon S-400 completely incorrect," the NTV channel quotes Erdogan as saying. "We will not give up S-400 in favor of Patriots."