Russian military police in Syria’s Kobani to be stationed 2 km away from Turkish border

KOBANI /AYN AL-ARAB, Syria/, October 24. /TASS/. A Russian military police base on the outskirts of the Syrian city of Kobani (Ayn al-Arab) is located 2 km away from the border with Turkey, representative for the command of the Russian army in Syria Igor Seritsky told journalists.

"According to the reached agreements between President of the Russian Federation [Vladimir Putin] and President of the Republic of Turkey [Recep Tayyip Erdogan], the Russian military police units started patrols along the Syrian-Turkish border from the noon of October 23. The city of Ayn Al-Arab is located in the patrol zone, in particular, and our military policemen have never gone that far beyond the Euphrates. The base is located on the border crossing checkpoint, several kilometers away from Ayn al-Arab and two kilometers away from Turkish territory. Both the border itself and the city outskirts are well visible," Seritsky said.

He noted that the base is located on dominant terrain. From this place, Russian military policemen and Syrian border guards will control the withdrawal of Kurdish units from the border zone.

Leader of the Kobani Military Council Ismat Sheikh Hassan, who had met a convoy of Russia’s Tigr armored vehicles that had arrived in Kobani, expressed readiness to offer support in all arising issues. "We understand the importance of your presence in this area and, of course, are ready to cooperate," the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) representative affirmed.

Situation in Kobani