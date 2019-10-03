Russian Baltic Fleet’s warships destroy enemy sub in drills

KALININGRAD, October 3. /TASS/. A naval strike group of Russia’s Baltic Fleet destroyed a notional enemy’s submarine in joint drills with a Ka-27PL anti-submarine warfare helicopter, the Fleet’s press office reported on Thursday.

"As part of a tactical exercise of the Baltic Fleet’s anti-submarine warfare forces at the training ranges in the Baltic Sea, the crews of the corvette Stoiky and the small anti-subsurface warfare ships Aleksin, Urengoi and Kazanets practiced assignments to search for and strike a notional enemy’s sub," the press office said in a statement.

During the drills, the naval strike group interacted with a Ka-27PL anti-submarine warfare helicopter of the Fleet’s naval aviation to search for the adversary sub, employing radars and sonars, and destroy it with the shipborne RBU-6000 rocket launchers.

Aside from the anti-submarine warfare, the warships’ crews practiced assignments at sea to conduct joint maneuvering and carry out electronic counter-measures. The warships also held electronic missile and artillery firings against naval and air targets.