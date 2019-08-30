On schedule: Turkey says second delivery of S-400s to be completed in mid-September

TASS, August 30. Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar has stated that the delivery of parts for Russia’s S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems is proceeding according to schedule. The shipment of the system’s second battery will be wrapped up in mid-September.

“As you know, we received the first division – there are two batteries in it. We received the first one and we are deploying it now. The delivery of the second battery has recently begun. Everything is going according to schedule,” the minister said on the NTV channel during a live broadcast.

He added that “there are no problems with the deliveries.”

On August 27, deliveries of the second S-400 battery to Turkey got underway. Military airplanes regularly ship elements for the system to the Murted airbase near Ankara.

In September 2017, Russia announced that a $2.5 billion-contract on the delivery of S-400s to Turkey had been concluded. Based on the terms, Ankara will receive a regimental batch (two divisions), and the contract stipulates the partial transfer of production technologies to the Turkish side. The delivery of components for the first S-400 division (the first battery) was carried out on July 12-25. To fulfill that task, 30 military transport planes delivered the anti-aircraft missile systems’ components to the Murted airbase in Ankara