Russia’s Aerospace Force can use standard air bombs as precision weapons

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Bombers of Russia’s Aerospace Force are now capable of using standard air bombs as precision weapons with the deviation range of no more than 15 meters from the target, Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"The Russian bombers equipped with the new sighting and navigation systems are capable of using standard air bombs as precision weapons with the deviation of 10-15 meters from the target," Shoigu said while opening the scientific and practical conference with the senior command of Russia’s Armed Forces.

The aircraft furnished with the new onboard equipment operated successfully during Russia’s military campaign in Syria while the time of preparing flight assignments had been cut several-fold, the defense minister said.

The advanced experience gained by the Russian military in Syria "is being actively introduced into combat training," Shoigu stressed.

For the first time during the Syria operation, the Russian forces "delivered 166 strikes by air-and sea-launched long-range cruise missiles against terrorists’ facilities," the defense minister said.

"At the same time, by introducing modern methods of data processing and data transmission, we have cut the time of preparing flight assignments by several times," Shoigu said.

The combat experience gained by the Aerospace Force and military advisers has been included in new regulations, the defense minister said.