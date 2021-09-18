Putin notes shining individuality, rare beauty of voice of singer Anna Netrebko

MOSCOW, September 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent birthday greetings to National Artist of Russia, opera singer Anna Netrebko. The telegram was published on the Kremlin’s website on Saturday.

"Your shining individuality and extraordinary virtuosity, the rare beauty and tonality of your voice, and your charismatic performances conquer the most sophisticated audiences and are admired by millions of people across the world," President emphasized.

Russia takes pride in Netrebko "as an envoy of the Russian vocal school, a unique singer who gained unconditional recognition among professionals," Putin noted. "You are able to translate your powerful musical gift into operatic masterpieces on the world’s renowned stages, while remaining an open, charming and friendly person with an uplifting personality and a firm civic stance," the Russian leader added.

Netrebko’s performances and concerts in Russia "are invariably a major and eagerly expected event, a true celebration of beauty and high musical art," he stressed.

Anna Netrebko is a Russian opera singer (soprano), National Artist of Russia (2008). Lead singer at the Mariinsky·Theatre (since 1994), she has performed at the Metropolitan·Opera (New York), Covent Garden (London), the Opera Bastille (Paris). Anna Netrebko’s numerous prizes include an International Opera Awards for 2017 in the category "Best Singer", the title of "Musician of the Year" from Musical America magazine (2008), the Opera News Award (2015), Germany’s BAMBI Award (2006), a Classical BRIT Award (2008) and ten ECHO Klassik prizes. In 2017 she was presented with Austria’s honorary title of Kammersaengerin.