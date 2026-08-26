Armenia’s expulsion from CSTO up to supreme commanders — secretary general

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. A decision on expelling Armenia from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is the prerogative of the supreme commanders of the member states, but all circumstances would have to be taken into account, CSTO Secretary General Taalatbek Masadykov said in an interview with TASS.

"The CSTO’s decision on whether or not to expel Armenia is a decision for the CSTO Collective Security Council, whose members are the supreme commanders of our member states. The decision is theirs. But I believe that all circumstances and factors should always be taken into account when making decisions," he noted.