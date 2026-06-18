IDF to remain in Lebanon security zone to protect northern Israel — source

TEL AVIV, June 18. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will maintain a presence in the security zone in southern Lebanon to ensure that northern Israel is protected, a military source told TASS.

"The IDF will continue to maintain its presence in the security zone [in Lebanon] in light of operational needs, in order to neutralize threats to its soldiers and ensure the effective defense of northern Israel," the source said.

At the same time, he noted that "the IDF will continue to neutralize threats to soldiers and the civilian population of the State of Israel identified outside the security zone."

"Further steps are still being discussed in direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon. Representatives [of the parties] will meet next week," the source added.