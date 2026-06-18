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All news
Middle East conflict

IDF to remain in Lebanon security zone to protect northern Israel — source

According to the statement, "the IDF will continue to neutralize threats to soldiers and the civilian population of the State of Israel identified outside the security zone"

TEL AVIV, June 18. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will maintain a presence in the security zone in southern Lebanon to ensure that northern Israel is protected, a military source told TASS.

"The IDF will continue to maintain its presence in the security zone [in Lebanon] in light of operational needs, in order to neutralize threats to its soldiers and ensure the effective defense of northern Israel," the source said.

At the same time, he noted that "the IDF will continue to neutralize threats to soldiers and the civilian population of the State of Israel identified outside the security zone."

"Further steps are still being discussed in direct negotiations between Israel and Lebanon. Representatives [of the parties] will meet next week," the source added.

Ukraine crisis
G7 support for Ukraine takes conflict to new level, Russian official believes
State Secretary of the Union State Sergey Glazyev highlighted that the recent meeting of the G7 countries in Evian-les-Bains, France, had confirmed the full support of the leading Western countries for the actions of the Kiev regime
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Ukraine deploys special forces, equipment to Moldovan border — Russian security official
Moldova remains a region where the Kiev regime may provoke hostilities, Moldova remains a region where the Kiev regime may provoke hostilities
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Putin receives Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan
As Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said earlier, Hakan Fidan asked for a meeting with the Russian leader, and his request was granted
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Trump signs US-Iran memorandum, White House confirms
A photo of the signed document was sent to the Iranians and the mediator countries
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Trump thanks Putin, Xi for Russian, Chinese attitude to US war with Iran
According to the US president, everything could have been made "much more difficult", but it was neutral
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Iran to hit more targets if US attacks Kharg Island — ambassador
Tehran’s Ambassador to Zimbabwe Amir Hossein Hosseini also expressed hope that the conflict would be resolved diplomatically
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Situation around Iran remains far from resolved — Russian academic
Kirill Babayev expressed confidence that, under these circumstances, "Russia remains a reliable long-term supplier capable of providing both oil and liquefied natural gas to Southeast Asian countries"
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UAV strikes on Russia delay return of four minors to families in Ukraine — ombudswoman
According to Russian Presidential commissioner for children's rights Maria Lvova-Belova, the plan was to carry out the reunification in late June
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Iran, US officially agree on memorandum text — Iranian diplomat
Both parties signed the document
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Trump confirms signing of US-Iran memorandum
The US leader signed it during a dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron
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NATO to modernize its nuclear capabilities to strengthen deterrence
According to the document, the alliance intends to actively utilize the practice of shared use, whereby non-nuclear NATO members receive potential nuclear delivery systems, such as F-16 and F-35 aircraft, and receive training in their use
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Ukrainian army carries out 18 attacks on DPR in past day, leaves four civilians injured
The Ukrainian attacks damaged ten infrastructure facilities and several motor vehicles
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US, Iranian presidents sign memorandum of understanding — media
Donald Trump signed a copy of the agreement during a dinner with the French president at the Palace of Versailles
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NATO chief confirms that reduction of US troops in Europe to begin 'immediately'
Mark Rutte noted that "in reality, if a war breaks out and Article 5 emerges," then "all allies, including the US, will max out what they can do to make sure we can fight the war"
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Another strike hits area near Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant in Iran
One of the facility’s security guards was killed, Iran’s AEOI said
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Putin welcomes heads of delegations at Russia-ASEAN summit reception
The event officially marked the opening of the anniversary summit
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Russian forces successfully advance near Belitskoye under Rodinskoye in DPR — expert
According to Andrey Marochko, Russian troops will continue to advance in this sector
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Trump claims Iran sustains $2 trillion in damage, declines to discuss assistance
According to Donald Trump, the cessation to US strikes makes it possible to restore shipping in the region
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Putin calls Malaysia Russia’s reliable partner in Asia-Pacific region
The US leader said the next year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two nations
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US would like to come to terms with Russia, China on reducing nuke arsenals — Trump
The US leader pointed out that the United States has the largest arsenal of nuclear weapons, followed by Russia in second, while China is actively building up its stockpiles
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IN BRIEF: What we know about consequences of Ukrainian attack on bus carrying children
According to the latest information, a woman chaperone for the team died
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Lukashenko delivers remarks on drawing Belarus into conflict, kids targeted near Bryansk
Minsk has firmly established that the drone which struck the bus carrying Belarusian children in the Bryansk Region was of Ukrainian origin
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US seeks to widen Abraham agreements participants through deal with Iran — Trump
US President Donald Trump noted that Washington would especially like to see Saudi Arabia join
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Russian MP warns of nuclear proliferation risk if Israel uses nukes against Iran
Alexey Pushkov noted that the question of whether Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will use nuclear weapons in Iran has been actively discussed on American television in recent days
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What is known about coordinated strike on energy facilities in Ukraine by Russian forces
Blasts were reported in Kiev, Sumy, and Chernigov
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Kazan Declaration and strategic partnership: outcomes of the Russia-ASEAN Summit
The document enshrines converging approaches between Russia and ASEAN on international issues and future areas of cooperation
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Russia’s cutting-edge system 'blinds' Starlink satellites by 'parasitic' signals — expert
Starlink satellites are located just 500 km from Earth, while the Volna Kupol Garant is a highly capable system with a directional phased-array antenna, chief designer of the Center for Integrated Unmanned Solutions Dmitry Kuzyakin said
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Drone hits apartment building in Zhukovsky outside Moscow
According to Moscow Region Governor Andrey Vorobyov, drone debris fell at several locations in Lubertsy outside Moscow, damaging a fitness center and an industrial facility
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Two people die as small plane crashes in Moscow Region
The source said the crash occurred at the Vikhrevo airfield, where there were no casualties
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Russia comes under one of largest Ukrainian drone attack overnight, calculations show
According to the calculations, 555 enemy unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down and intercepted
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Trump questions decision to sideline Russia from G8
The US president repeatedly criticized this association being reduced to "seven"
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US military aircraft struck by Iran makes it to Kuwait — TV
Iran also fired at two US UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters conducting a search and rescue operation
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England kicks off World Cup with victory over Croatia
In their next matches, England will face Ghana, while Croatia will take on Panama
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Russian troops liberate Kutuzovka community in Donetsk region over past day — top brass
The Ukrainian army lost roughly 1,370 troops in battles with Russian forces in all the frontline areas over the past 24 hours
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Russia welcomes agreement to end US-Iran conflict — Foreign Ministry
Russia also commend the dedicated and effective efforts of Pakistani and Qatari mediators in facilitating negotiations and working toward a peaceful resolution, the Russian Foreign Ministry added
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Russian-made Molniya-PVO interceptor drones prove effective against enemy UAVs
The drones proved effective against low-flying targets
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Trump believes both Moscow, Kiev want peace in Ukraine
The US leader expressed confidence that the conflict in Ukraine will ultimately be resolved
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Air defenses shoot down another five drones flying toward Moscow
The Defense Ministry’s air defenses continue to repel enemy drone attacks on Moscow
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Kremlin slams assumptions on alleged shift in situation in Ukraine's favor as incorrect
Europeans are clearly insisting that the war must continue, Yury Ushakov said
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Ukraine is provoking Belarus, trying to draw it into conflict — Officers of Russia
According to the statement, the Kiev regime is acting immorally within the conflict and is completely unbound by human notions of good and evil, which is why it is targeting children
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Pezeshkian asks global community to judge which side, Iran or US, actually favors dialogue
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian invited the world to judge which side engages in terrorism
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Air defenses shoot down another seven drones flying toward Moscow
Emergency personnel are working at the sites where debris came down
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Press review: EU pushes Trump on Russia policy as Moscow warns on Greenland militarization
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 18th
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Action plan for implementing Russia-ASEAN partnership through 2030 adopted
The document outlines specific measures aimed at expanding practical cooperation in key areas
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Trump declines to elaborate on possible expansion of weapons supplies to Ukraine
Donald Trump also opined that Kiev was doing well on the battlefield
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US won’t participate in $300 billion Iran reconstruction fund — TV
According to the report, there's going to be a $300 billion fund where Gulf neighbors will invest in rebuilding Iran
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IN BRIEF: One killed in Rostov Region as air defenses down 555 UAVs across Russia
Nearly 180 drones targeting Moscow were downed
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Trump denies reports on $300 bln fund as part of deal with Iran
The US president said that it was a false story
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Minsk expects response from Kiev regarding attack on bus carrying children — Lukashenko
The Belarusian leader emphasized that Minsk would determine the truth
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Italian PM proposes appointing single envoy for talks with Moscow — media
Giorgia Meloni argued that the negotiator should come from a “medium-sized” European country rather than one of the bloc’s largest member states
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Kazan to host main day of Russia-ASEAN summit
The Russian leader is expected not only to participate in two multilateral sessions but also to hold a series of bilateral meetings
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West adapts 'color revolution' tactics to modern realities — top Russian security official
Sergey Shoigu pointed out that 'color revolutions' are a set of externally coordinated actions aimed at removing undesirable political regimes and depriving entire state of their sovereignty without the direct use of armed forces
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One of Ukrainian brigades near Zaporozhye lost combat capability — military sources say
Russian officials indicate that Ukrainian forces are scrambling to compensate for their losses by rapidly deploying new recruits
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NATO needs to be a 'two-way street', US troops in Europe: statements by Pentagon chief
Pete Hegseth said that NATO has been a "paper tiger" for far too long, but this must change
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Drone strike kills civilian in Russia’s southern Rostov Region
The strike also damaged a locomotive and caused two commercial facilities to catch fire
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Russia’s Rostec showcases Supercam S180 drone evading UAV attacks at Minsk exhibition
The upgraded drone has become considerably faster and can stay in the air for more than four hours, roughly twice as long as the previous variant
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Russian security official calls for proactively exposing color revolution threats
Sergey Shoigu pointed out that ensuring sovereignty and internal stability in Russia and its friendly countries requires systematic monitoring of the dynamics of such challenges and a timely development of responses
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What is known about largest Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow Region in two years
According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, air defenses downed more than 190 drones since the start of the day
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IN BRIEF: Kremlin aide comments on battlefield situation and Trump’s policies
Yury Ushakov pointed out that Donald Trump is a politician who played to the beat of his own drummer
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Pakistani PM confirms entering into force of US-Iran memorandum
The memorandum has been endorsed by Shehbaz Sharif as the mediator
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Ukraine’s backers growing weary of supporting Kiev, Lula says after G7 summit
According to the Brazilian leader, the G7 summit was the first time he had sensed a genuine desire among Western leaders to bring the conflict to an end
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Attempted Ukrainian drone attack on Moscow becomes largest in two years
According to the mayor’s latest information, air defenses shot down 180 drones over the past eight hours
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US fighter jet downed over Iran likely conducted strikes on ground targets — media
According to CBS News national security analyst Aaron MacLean, the pilots of the downed fighter had sidearms
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No one injured as passenger plane makes emergency landing in Russia’s Sochi
There were 125 passengers and five crew members on board
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Volkswagen top executives believe company's existence at risk
All members of the executive committee believe that a dramatic change in the automaker’s strategy is necessary
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Kiev deliberately targeted bus with Belarusian children — Kremlin
As Dmitry Peskov stressed, the bus was not a military vehicle
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Russia, ASEAN to explore ways to improve cooperation under sanctions — business council
Speaking about the overall dynamics of investment relations between Russia and ASEAN countries in recent years, Dato' Sharon Wardini Mohdzani noted that there were certain challenges for Russian investors
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US, Iran to hold official signing ceremony for memorandum in Switzerland — TV channel
US Vice President JD Vance will take part in the official ceremony
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Kiev's actions do not facilitate contacts between Putin and Zelensky — Kremlin aide
Yury Ushakov responded to a question whether Russia remains committed to negotiations, given all of Kiev's actions, including the attack on the bus carrying children and the attacks on Moscow
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Bulgaria will not allow anti-Russian sanctions that harm its economy — PM
Rumen Radev noted that the EU had already adopted 20 sanctions packages, but said that "they have had no impact whatsoever on the course of the war"
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Trump mulls licenced production of US missiles in Europe — agency
According to the news agency, the US has burned through its stocks during the Iran conflict and it will take time to boost production
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Russia expects US delegation to visit country soon — Dmitriev
There is no specific dates yet
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Vessel comes under attack off Yemeni coast — UKMTO
Vessels in the area were advised to transit with caution
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What we know about incident with Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich in English Channel
The crew of the frigate Amdiral Grigorovich acted in strict accordance with international shipping regulations and took every measure to prevent a collision, the Russian Defense Ministry stressed
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Persian Gulf countries running out of interceptor missiles - Bloomberg
Iran has fired almost 1,200 ballistic missiles and 4,000 Shahed drones at the Gulf states since the start of the war
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Iran, US to hold talks on June 19 in Switzerland — news agency
The US and Iran, along with mediators Pakistan and Qatar and other involved countries will meet at Burgenstock
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Ukrainian attack on bus carrying children was deliberate — Lavrov
The Russian foreign minister said this is absolutely typical of the Kiev regime
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Russian-Turkish relations on the rise — Putin
According to the Russian president, the contacts between both countries have long stopped being purely formal
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Air defenses down another nine drones heading for Moscow
42 drones heading for Moscow have been shot down since midnight
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Russia-ASEAN summit adopts Kazan Declaration
The declaration reaffirms the shared approaches of Russia and ASEAN on international issues and areas for further cooperation
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Air defenses shoot down six more drones flying toward Moscow
According to Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin, 28 drones heading for Moscow have been shot down since midnight
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Russia-ASEAN forum forms foundation of close cooperation — Roscongress
Representatives from 17 countries took part in the business forum program
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Russia to continue special op in response to attack on bus with kids — Kremlin
The Ukrainian armed forces earlier used a fixed-wing drone to strike a bus carrying a Belarusian children's football team
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Trump tells Israel to use 'softer touch' in Lebanon, suggests Syria could target Hezbollah
The US leader also claimed that al-Sharaa is ready to conduct military operations against Hezbollah
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Russia must continue informing world about Kiev's atrocities — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov suggested that European capitals would once again ignore the tragedy caused by the Kiev regime's actions
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Ukrainian brigade command begs to be allowed to step down due to casualties in Zaporozhye
According to the Russian security officials, 15 servicemen from the brigade were killed by aerial strikes in a single sector alone
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West's statements about DPRK's denuclearization are attack on constitution — official
Kim Yo Jong stated that the issue of denuclearization is "an irreversibly finalized agenda" for Pyongyang, and its repeated discussion only demonstrates Western countries' lack of understanding of the reality
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US-Israeli strike on humanitarian aid aircraft in western Iran reported
The Civil Aviation Organization of the Islamic Republic called on all international bodies to take appropriate measures in response to this incident
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Tanker with Iranian oil change course, heading to China — PTI
The change in the destination of Pin Shun appears to be payment-related, Sumit Ritolia, Lead Research Analyst at Kpler, noted
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Iran calls on Saudi Arabia to ‘eject’ US troops from region
Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that Iran respects the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and considers it a brotherly nation
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Russia-ASEAN summit gathered global majority, unlike G7 summit in France — expert
Kirill Babayev emphasized that the global majority advocates for a multipolar world, recognizing that the majority of the global GDP and technological innovation now stems from Asian nations
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US president threatens strikes on Iran’s energy, civilian infrastructure
Donald Trump called on Iranian leaders to open the Strait of Hormuz, claiming that otherwise the country "will be living in hell
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Russia’s latest Starlink satellite jammer shows high efficiency — expert
The Volna Kupol Garant electronic warfare system does not switch off Starlink communications as such but instead ‘stuns’ a particular satellite for the duration of its flight over the area of the system’s operation
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Kiev evacuates almost all civilian organizations from Kramatorsk — expert
The evacuation of civilians is currently underway
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IRGC calls for US Air Force chief to resign after aircraft downed in Iran
The IRGC Navy also congratulated the air defense forces of the Islamic republic’s army on intercepting an US F-15E fighter jet and an A-10 attack aircraft in the skies over Iran
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Trump says Iran has 48 hours to make deal or open strait
Time is running out: 48 hours remain before all hell rains down on them, US President said
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Iran divides countries into three categories based on use of Strait of Hormuz — TV
According to the TV channel, all states are divided into three categories — "hostile," "neutral," and "friendly"
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Russia hands over 522 bodies of Ukrainian servicemen — reporter
Yevgeny Poddubny said the Russian side returned back the bodies of 33 servicemen
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Pilot error seen as likely cause of light aircraft crash near Moscow
Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency classified the incident as an air catastrophe
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Israel, US attack amusement park in central Iran
No information on casualties or damage has been reported yet
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Russia’s Sevmash Shipyard lays down Yasen-M-class nuclear-powered submarine Murmansk
The Russian shipbuilders launched the construction of the ninth multipurpose nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarine of the upgraded Yasen-M Project
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