Iran, US to hold talks on June 19 in Switzerland — news agency

GENEVA, June 18. /TASS/. The US and Iran will hold preliminary talks on the implementation of the agreement in Switzerland’s Burgenstock on June 19, Reuters reported, citing the Swiss Foreign Ministry.

"As things stand, the plan is still for the US and Iran, along with mediators Pakistan and Qatar and other involved countries, to meet tomorrow at Burgenstock for initial negotiations about implementing the agreement. No further information is currently available regarding the schedule and details of this meeting," the ministry said in a statement.