EU realizes that Ukraine conflict can be ended only via talks — Slovak Foreign Minister

BRATISLAVA, May 29. /TASS/. The European Union understands that the conflict in Ukraine can only be resolved through dialogue, Slovakia's Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanar said in a video posted on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by the Meta corporation, which is designated as extremist in Russia).

"Unfortunately, the EU has found itself in a dead end due to its own [mistaken] actions [in resolving the conflict in Ukraine]," the minister said. "We are not at the table [for negotiating an end to the conflict]. <...> At the same time, we all understand that this conflict can only be resolved through dialogue, but the EU is unable to organize this dialogue because it is not at the [negotiating] table."

Blanar emphasized the need for a swift resolution to the conflict in Ukraine. "For us, the EU, ending this war is a matter of great importance. This must be achieved as soon as possible. If this [process] is delayed, there will be major [negative] consequences not only for Ukraine itself, which has suffered the greatest damage from this war: the lives of [its] soldiers, civilians, and destroyed infrastructure in Ukraine, the population decline, and massive migration. This [the ongoing conflict - TASS] also has a huge [negative] economic impact on the EU, on its competitiveness and security," the minister noted.