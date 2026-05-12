Israel attacks 1,100 Hezbollah targets killing 350 militants in Lebanon since Apr 8 — IDF

TEL AVIV, May 12. /TASS/. Since April 8, when the ceasefire with Iran began, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has struck 1,100 Hezbollah military targets and killed 350 armed militants in Lebanon, the IDF press service reported.

"Since the ceasefire agreement began [on April 8], the Israeli Air Force has struck 1,100 Hezbollah targets, and the IDF has killed 350 militants in southern Lebanon," the statement reads. The ministry listed buildings used for military purposes, weapons depots, and ready-to-launch rocket launchers among the targets attacked.

The IDF "will continue to act against threats against Israeli citizens in accordance with the instructions of the political leadership," the press service stated.