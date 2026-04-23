Finnish government proposes to allow nukes to be imported into country

STOCKHOLM, April 23. /TASS/. The Finnish government has submitted a proposal to the country’s parliament to allow the import and storage of nuclear weapons on its territory, according to a statement from the country’s Ministry of Defense.

According to the document, the republic’s Cabinet of Ministers has proposed amendments to the country’s Atomic Energy Act and Criminal Code. "Legislative restrictions on the import of nuclear explosives into Finland, as well as on their transport, delivery, and storage within its territory, will be removed if such activities are related to Finland’s defense, NATO’s collective defense, or defense cooperation," the ministry said in a statement. This proposal is part of a package of legislative reforms that Finland is implementing as part of its integration into NATO.

The statement notes that the purchase, production, development, and use of nuclear explosives, as well as scientific activities related to the production of nuclear explosives, will continue to be considered criminal offenses.