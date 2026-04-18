US, Belarusian representatives to discuss Ukrainian settlement — Belarusian lawmaker

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Representatives of the United States and Belarus will discuss a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine at the Third International Congress of Patriotic Forces "For Peace and Development" in Minsk in early October, Oleg Gaidukevich, Deputy Chairman of the Standing Commission on International Affairs of Belarus’s House of Representatives (lower chamber of parliament), told Izvestia.

"Of course, there will be dialogue - this is normal. This fall, we will hold a Congress of Patriotic Forces of Europe, where there will be representatives of the United States. This work is ongoing, and dialogue must take place," he told the newspaper, noting that representatives of both the Republican and Democratic parties have been invited from the US side.

"Even if we bring peace closer by 1%, that is good," Gaidukevich said. "We need to maintain contacts under any circumstances," he added.