Trump’s support hurt rather than helped Orban in elections — Politico

BUDAPEST, April 17. /TASS/. The defeat of Prime Minister Viktor Orban's Fidesz-Hungarian Civil Alliance party in the April 12 parliamentary elections could have been caused by its rapprochement with the administration of American President Donald Trump, Politico quoted sources as saying.

"[Orban’s] defeat can’t just be put down to voter fatigue," said a senior National Rally official. "The proximity with the United States in the current context did not go down well with Hungarian voters."

According to Politico, head of the parliamentary faction of the National Rally Marine Le Pen called on the deputies to keep their distance from the United States in the wake of the Hungarian elections. "We like our friends in Washington, but we don't want them to tell us what to do," Politico quoted a Le Pen supporter as saying.

On April 12, the Tisza party won the parliamentary elections and the majority of seats in the country's highest legislative body. Its leader Peter Magyar is to be elected to the post of prime minister at the first sitting of the new parliament on May 6 or 7. Hungarian President Tamas Sulyok invited him to form a new government. Orban and FIDESZ-Hungarian Civil Alliance go into opposition.