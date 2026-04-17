US, Israeli commercial ships still banned from passing through Strait of Hormuz — agency

TEHRAN, April 17. /TASS/. Iran insists that the Strait of Hormuz is closed to any vessels, including commercial ones, affiliated with the United States, Israel, and their allies, the Tasnim news agency said, citing a source in Iran’s Supreme National Security Council.

Earlier in the day, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that following the enforcement of a ceasefire in Lebanon, Iran has opened the Strait of Hormuz for the passage of commercial vessels. Nevertheless, the White House said that the US military will continue the naval blockade of Iran.