India says withdraws offer to host climate summit in 2028

NEW DELHI, April 17. /TASS/. India has withdrawn its offer to host the 33rd Conference of the Parties to the United Nations’ Conference of Parties of the Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP33) in 2028, official representative of the Indian Foreign Ministry Randhir Jaiswal said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed holding a summit in India.

"There are several issues that were taken into account, but India remains fully committed to meeting its climate change commitments," Jaiswal said at a news briefing.

"We continue to build on our green agenda, and at the same time, see how best we can foster greater climate change action worldwide along with our international partners, including through International Solar Alliance and other such initiatives that we have undertaken.".