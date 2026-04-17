US bans Israel from bombing Lebanon further — Trump

WASHINGTON, April 17. /TASS/. The United States has prohibited Israel from launching further attacks on Lebanon, US President Donald Trump said.

"Israel will not be bombing Lebanon any longer. They are PROHIBITED from doing so by the U.S.A. Enough is enough!!!" he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump said on April 16 that Israel and Lebanon had introduced a 10-day ceasefire. In his opinion, this agreement can lead to lasting peace between the two countries. The American leader has invited Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Lebanese President Joseph Aoun to meet at the White House in the coming days to negotiate peace.