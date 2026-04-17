US to resolve other countries’ problems 'when necessary' — presidential envoy

ANKARA, April 17. /TASS/. Washington will exert geopolitical influence in various regions of the world only if such a need arises, US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Presidential Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack stated.

"Let the regions handle their own issues and problems. We will intervene when necessary. <...> My boss (US President Donald Trump - TASS) exerts his influence where he feels that it’s necessary," he told Turkey’s Anadolu news agency in an interview.

Barrack added that this approach by the White House aligns with the concepts of "diplomatic equality" and "peace through power and prosperity." In his view, the old security model is changing; the world is undergoing a reconstruction and moving toward an order in which each region seeks to address its own challenges first.

The ambassador believes that the America First ideology helps resolve problems in various parts of the world, since others should do the same as the US and put their countries first. "Everybody needs to be responsible for themselves," the diplomat concluded.