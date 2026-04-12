Washington considering resuming limited strikes on Iran — newspaper

NEW YORK, April 13. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump and his advisers are considering resuming strikes on Iran on a limited scale following unsuccessful talks in Pakistan in order to push Tehran to make concessions, The Wall Street Journal reported.

According to the newspaper, a resumption of "a full-fledged bombing campaign" against Iran has not been ruled out. However, it is seen as less likely due to the risk of regional destabilization and dragging Washington into a prolonged military conflict.

The WSJ said each scenario carries significant risks. A full-scale military campaign could deplete US weapons stockpiles, while drawing down military operations could be seen as Tehran’s victory.