Voter turnout at Hungary’s parliamentary polls promising to be record-high

BUDAPEST, April 12. /TASS/. Voter turnout in Sunday’s parliamentary elections in Hungary is promising to be record-high, reaching 74.23% by 5:00 p.m. local time (3:00 p.m. GMT), the country’s election authority (NVI) said.

The final voter turnout at the previous parliamentary elections in 2022 was 69.53%.

A total of 199 seats in parliament are up for grabs. The battle is between the ruling coalition made up of Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance and the Christian Democratic People's Party, and the opposition party Tisza, led by European Parliament member Peter Magyar.