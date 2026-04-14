China demands Strait of Hormuz be unblocked, US has acted irresponsibly — MFA

BEIJING, April 14. /TASS/. Chinese authorities are demanding the restoration of normal shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and consider the United States’ blockade of it an irresponsible step, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said.

"In a situation where the parties involved have already reached an agreement on a temporary ceasefire, the strengthening of the US military presence and targeted blocking operations being carried out will only lead to an exacerbation of contradictions and increased tensions. China insists that each side strictly abide by the ceasefire agreement, focusing on dialogue and peace talks, <…> so as to restore normal shipping in the strait as soon as possible," he told a briefing.

The blocking of the Strait of Hormuz by the US is a "dangerous and irresponsible action," the Chinese diplomat noted.

Washington is "undermining the already fragile ceasefire," further damaging shipping, he stressed, adding that only a complete cessation of hostilities will allow creating conditions for a final settlement.

On April 11, Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in Islamabad. As Tehran and Washington announced later, the parties failed to reach an agreement on a long-term settlement to the conflict due to a number of differences. Details of a possible new round of talks remain unknown. On April 12, Trump announced that the US and other countries’ navies would begin a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.