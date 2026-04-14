Iran offers US to halt its nuclear program for up to five years — newspaper

NEW YORK, April 14. /TASS/. At the talks between Iran and the United States in Islamabad, Tehran proposed to pause uranium enrichment for a period of up to five years, The New York Times (NYT) reported, citing Iranian and US officials.

According to the newspaper, Tehran made a similar proposal during the Geneva negotiations in February, shortly after which US President Donald Trump ordered the start of the military operation against Iran. At the same time, the United States, at the talks in Pakistan, asked Iran for a 20-year moratorium on uranium enrichment.

The fact that the parties are negotiating a timeframe for suspending Iran’s nuclear activity suggests that there is a chance a settlement could be achieved, the NYT noted. White House representatives said another round of negotiations is being discussed, though there are no finalized details. Earlier, Axios reported that Tehran proposed to halt uranium enrichment for up to 10 years at the talks.

Iran and the United States held several rounds of talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad on April 11. The Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, while Vice President JD Vance headed the US delegation. Both Tehran and Washington said following the negotiations that no agreement on finding a long-term solution to the conflict had been reached due to a range of disagreements. Details regarding a potential new round of talks remain unclear.