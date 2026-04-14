Bessent says war with Iran could bring 50 years of stability to US economy

NEW YORK, April 14. /TASS/. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent believes the war with Iran could result in 50 years of stability for the American economy.

"I think we will look back and say – I don’t know the number of days, whether it’s 50 or 100 or more – for 50 years of stability," he said in an interview with the Semafor portal when asked about the impact of the US-Israeli military operation against Iran on the economy of the United States.

However, Bessent acknowledged that the conflict would make it difficult to achieve 4% growth in the US economy. "In theory [yes], even though we have a big catch-up," he said when asked a respective question.