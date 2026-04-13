MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. US-Iran talks in Islamabad fell apart after nearly 21 hours of negotiations ending without an agreement; Ukrainian forces violated the Easter ceasefire thousands of times despite formally agreeing to it; and Hungary’s parliamentary vote points to a shift in power, with Peter Magyar’s Tisza party poised to replace Viktor Orban. These stories topped Monday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Vedomosti: Failed US-Iran talks expose widening rift over nuclear issue, Gulf security US-Iran talks mediated by Pakistan concluded in Islamabad on the night of April 12 after nearly 21 hours of discussions, ultimately yielding no results. The US delegation included Vice President J. D. Vance, presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, and the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, while the Iranian side was represented by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Each side ultimately blamed the other for the failure of the negotiations. Experts interviewed by Vedomosti believe the talks were destined to fail due to irreconcilable positions on Hormuz and Iran’s nuclear program.

The principal stumbling blocks remain control over the Strait of Hormuz, with Tehran insisting on a new regime governing the passage of vessels, as well as nuclear energy issues, according to Axios and the Fars News Agency, citing sources. In addition, the Iranian delegation stated during the talks that it is unwilling to relinquish its stockpiles of enriched uranium. Trump wrote on his page on Truth Social that US and Iranian representatives had managed to reach agreement on all issues except the nuclear program. He therefore ordered the US Navy to begin a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and to detain vessels that had paid Tehran for passage along this route. This move could primarily harm Washington’s allies in the Persian Gulf, according to Ilya Vaskin, junior research fellow at the Center for Middle East, Caucasus and Central Asia Studies at Higher School of Economics. "It will almost certainly lead to a reduction in their revenues from oil and gas exports. Arab states will likely attempt to pressure Trump into lifting the blockade. The question, however, is whether he will give in to such pressure," the expert said. At this stage, US-Iran negotiations are effectively doomed to fail, Ismagil Gibadullin, editor-in-chief of the website Iran-1979, told Vedomosti. "Even if the US leadership had a unified, consolidated position that it was prepared to present in negotiations, the principal initiator of the entire regional war, namely Israel, is not interested in US-Iran dialogue because it believes it has not achieved any of its objectives in the conflict," he noted. The very fact of direct talks between the US and Iran after 40 days of war is unprecedented in itself and reflects the failure of Washington’s pressure-based diplomacy, Iran expert Anastasia Kislitsyna added. In her view, a potential agreement will only be possible once the US becomes more willing to negotiate. For now, the current context does not appear sufficiently compelling for Trump to bring the war to an end. "Tehran and its regional allies have the capacity to respond to these challenges. Therefore, we will have to wait for suitable conditions for a deal to emerge. Even at this stage, it is clear that enormous collective diplomatic efforts will be required to stabilize the situation," the expert said. Izvestia: Ukrainian forces violate Easter ceasefire thousands of times despite formal backing Despite assurances from Vladimir Zelensky, Ukrainian armed forces failed to observe the Easter ceasefire. In the early hours of Sunday alone, Russian military personnel recorded nearly 2,000 violations of the ceasefire regime. Although no missile strikes or attacks involving heavy drones were carried out, Ukrainian formations on the ground continued firing. Experts told Izvestia that the Kiev leadership’s agreement to the ceasefire was largely formal and that the Ukrainian side once again demonstrated its inability to reach binding agreements.

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"Zelensky formally supported the ceasefire, but armed formations of the Kiev regime on the ground did not always comply with it," Roman Shkurlatov, chairman of the public organization Officers of Russia and deputy commander for military-political affairs of the BARS-Kursk volunteer brigade, told Izvestia. "It must be acknowledged that there were no large-scale strikes. Strategic strike drones did not target energy infrastructure during the ceasefire period. However, the front continued to operate according to its own dynamics," he added. "At the political level, the appropriate statements were made, including in order to save face before Western sponsors," Shkurlatov added. "If Russia had declared a ceasefire and Ukraine had rejected it, that would not have been politically advantageous for Kiev," he said. At the same time, the negotiation format involving Russia, the United States, and Ukraine has not been formally discontinued, despite the prolonged pause following the round held on February 17-18 in Geneva. In recent months, Ukraine has maintained a principled stance, particularly on the issue of territorial compromises, which has effectively stalled the negotiating process, Murad Sadygzade, president of the Center for Middle Eastern Studies, told Izvestia. He believes that progress will only be possible if tensions surrounding Iran subside in the near future. At that point, the United States would be able to reallocate its attention and resources toward the Ukrainian track, whereas at present key institutions of the American government, including the Pentagon and the US Department of State, are primarily focused on the situation in the Middle East. However, the outcome of the negotiations in Islamabad does little to inspire optimism. Vedomosti: Hungary’s Orban defeated as newcomer Tisza party gains parliamentary majority Participating in national elections for the first time, Respect and Freedom Party (Tisza), led by Member of the European Parliament Peter Magyar, is poised for a decisive victory in Hungary’s regular parliamentary elections held on April 12, according to data from the National Election Office. As a result, Magyar is most likely to become Hungary’s new prime minister, replacing Orban, the long-serving leader of the conservative Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance, who has held office continuously since 2010. Experts interviewed by Vedomosti believe Orban’s likely defeat stems largely from voter fatigue with his long tenure, while the future trajectory of Magyar’s policies remains uncertain, particularly in foreign affairs.