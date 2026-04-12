Kiev wants to extend ceasefire to buy time to rearm — Russian MP

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Ukraine is not ready for a complete ceasefire and is asking to extend the truce to be able to rearm, a senior Russian lawmaker said.

"[Vladimir] Zeensky’s proposal to extend the truce after April 12 is nothing but a cynical demagogy and a cheap attempt to conceal the Ukrainian junta’s unwillingness to agree on a lasting peace. Indeed, Kiev is not ready for a complete ceasefire and, no doubt, wants to use the regime of silence to rearm its army," Leonid Slutsky, chairman of the international committee of the Russian State Duma, or lower house of parliament, and leader of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR), wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to Slutsky, Zelensky’s initiatives on extending the ceasefire are a provocation to draw attention of his European sponsors. "The Banderites are are in extreme agony. But no amount of respite will help them buy time or change the situation on the battlefield," he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin declared an Easter ceasefire effective from 4:00 p.m. Moscow time (1:00 p.m. GMT) on April 11 to midnight on April 12. Russian forces have been ordered to suspend combat operations along all parts of the frontline but be ready to thwart any potential aggression from the enemy.

In 2025, Russia also declared a three-day Easter ceasefire.