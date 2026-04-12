Orban acknowledges his party’s defeat at Hungary’s parliamentary elections

BUDAPEST, April 12. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has acknowledged his party’s, Fidesz - Hungarian Civic Alliance, defeat at Sunday’s parliamentary elections and congratulated his rival, leader of the opposition Tisza party Peter Magyar.

After counting more than 50% of ballots, Tisza is convincingly winning the polls and may count on the majority of seats in the national legislature.

"Although not final, the result is quite clear," Orban said. "The result is painful for us and unequivocal."

He noted that his party and its ruling coalition partners, the Christian Democratic People's Party, had conducted the election campaign honestly but lost. "The opportunity to form a government has been given [by voters] not to us. I have congratulated the winning party," he said.

He promised to continue serving the country along with his party in the opposition. He will remain a parliament member.

Tisza’s leader Peter Magyar will be elected as the new prime minister at the first session of the new parliament in early May.