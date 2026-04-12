IN BRIEF: Iran-US talks in Islamabad end with no agreements

MOSCOW, April 12. /TASS/. Iran and the United States failed to reach agreements during talks in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad; both countries’ delegations departed for their home countries.

Iran and the US reached an understanding on a number of issues, but views diverged on two or three important issues, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated.

TASS has gathered the key information about the talks.

Iran-US meeting

- The Islamabad meeting lasted 21 hours; the two countries’ delegations held talks for 14 hours, and after that, the meeting continued at the level of technical teams.

- The parties exchanged numerous messages and documents, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on X.

- They discussed various aspects of the agenda of the talks, including the Strait of Hormuz, the nuclear issue, the payment of war reparations, the lifting of sanctions and "a complete end to the war against Iran in the region."

Delegations’ departure

- The Iran-US talks ended without an agreement, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday morning.

- The details of a possible next round of talks remain unknown, the media outlet said.

- The US delegation is going back to the United States following talks with Iranian officials, which did not produce an agreement, US Vice President JD Vance said.

- Iran’s delegation also left Islamabad after the talks, Tasnim reported.

- Islamabad will continue to act as a mediator between the US and Iran and expects that the parties will continue to respect the ceasefire, the Pakistani Foreign Ministry said.

Disagreements and red lines

- Iran and the US reached an understanding on a number of issues, but views diverged on two or three important issues, which is why the talks did not lead to an agreement, Baghaei said.

- According to him, the situation in the Strait of Hormuz will not change until the US agrees to make a reasonable accord.

- Iran put forward sensible proposals during the Islamabad consultations and will not rush things as the ball is now in Washington’s court, the Tasnim news agency reported, citing a source.

- US Vice President JD Vance, in turn, claimed that US negotiators had demonstrated flexibility at the meeting but "unfortunately, we weren't able to make any headway."

- "We’ve made very clear what our red lines are, what things we’re willing to accommodate them on, and what things we’re not willing to accommodate them on, and we’ve made that as clear as we possibly could, and may have chosen not to accept our terms," Vance noted.

- The US handed its final peace proposals over to Iran, and it’s now up to Tehran to make a decision: "We leave here with a very simple proposal, a method of understanding that is our final and best offer."

- "The simple question is, do we see a fundamental commitment of will for the Iranians not to develop a nuclear weapon, not just now, not just two years from now, but for the long term? We haven't seen that yet. We hope that we will," the US vice president added.